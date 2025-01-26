New York achieves three decade shooting record

(MENAFN) New York City has achieved a significant milestone, recording five consecutive days without a single shooting victim for the first time in 30 years, according to the NYPD. This achievement comes amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigration in the U.S. The shooting-free streak, which lasted from Saturday to Thursday, ended with a shooting incident in Brooklyn shortly after the NYPD made the announcement. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was hospitalized and is in stable condition.



The NYPD's five-day no-shooting record is the longest since the department introduced its CompStat tracking system in 1994. By January 19, the city had reported 45 shooting victims, matching the number from the same period in 2024. Mayor Eric Adams highlighted the NYPD’s success in seizing over 20,000 illegal firearms since 2022, marking a significant increase from previous years.



This development coincides with a national push by the Trump administration to tackle illegal immigration, including the launch of large-scale deportation flights. The move follows a wave of arrests targeting undocumented migrants, many of whom are being returned to their countries of origin.

