Dust Warnings, Unstable Weather Expected On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is set to experience unstable weather conditions Sunday afternoon, marked by relatively cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies, which may occasionally turn overcast.Scattered rain showers are forecast in southern and eastern regions, with a chance of thunderstorms in some areas. Limited light rain is also possible in parts of northern and central Jordan. Winds are expected to be moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming active.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in the eastern parts of the country.Unstable weather will persist on Monday, with relatively cold and partly cloudy conditions continuing. Rain showers are anticipated in eastern Jordan and limited areas in the northern and central regions. Some eastern areas could see heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder. By evening, the weather is expected to stabilize gradually, with a decrease in cloud cover. Winds will shift from moderate southeasterly to northwesterly in the afternoon.On Tuesday and Wednesday, relatively cold weather will dominate most regions, while temperatures will remain mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are likely to appear, and moderate easterly winds will prevail.Today's temperatures are expected to range as follows: East Amman will record 17 C as a high and 7 C as a low, while West Amman will see 15 C to 5 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 13 C and 5 C, and in Al-Sharah highlands, between 14 C and 3 C. Meanwhile, the northern Jordan Valley will range from 23 C to 10 C, the southern Jordan Valley from 24 C to 13 C, the Dead Sea from 22 C to 12 C, and Aqaba from 23 C to 12 C.