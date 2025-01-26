Jordan's Exports To GAFTA Countries Rise By 15.6%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- Jordan's exports to countries within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) recorded a 15.6% increase by the end of November 2024, reaching JD 3.257 billion compared to JD 2.818 billion during the same period in 2023, according to official statistics compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).The data showed that Jordan's imports from GAFTA countries also grew during the same period, rising by 8.5% to JD 4.694 billion from JD 4.326 billion in 2023. This led to a narrowing of the trade deficit with GAFTA countries to JD 1.437 billion, down from JD 1.508 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.Overall, trade volume between Jordan and GAFTA countries increased to JD 7.951 billion by November 2024, compared to JD 7.144 billion in the same period of 2023.Saudi Arabia emerged as Jordan's top export destination within GAFTA, with exports to the kingdom reaching JD 1.0736 billion, a 13.7% rise from JD 911 million in 2023. Saudi Arabia also ranked as Jordan's largest import source, with imports totaling JD 2.699 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD 1.663 billion with Saudi Arabia by the end of November 2024.Jordan's exports to GAFTA countries include fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products such as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, salts, skincare products, food preparations, furniture, textiles, clothing, and paints.Imports from GAFTA countries primarily consist of crude oil and its derivatives, jewelry, food products, plastic sheets, titanium oxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, iron, and steel products, among others.The Arab Free Trade Area, an economic alliance aimed at fostering trade and economic integration among Arab countries, became fully operational in January 2005. It currently includes 18 member states working toward enhancing regional trade through reduced customs duties.