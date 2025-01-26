55th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum ends on Friday

(MENAFN) The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded on Friday, wrapping up its final 15 sessions in Davos, Switzerland. On the last day of the summit, various important issues were discussed, including global development, the economic outlook, digital infrastructure, and the state of democracy worldwide. These sessions highlighted the key challenges and opportunities facing the global community in the current uncertain environment.



On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his first major speech to world leaders and business executives via remote address. During his remarks, he discussed several crucial topics, including his first few days in office, global inflation, the potential for tariffs, and his vision for "Making America Great Again." His speech provided important insights into the U.S. government's stance on several economic and geopolitical issues.



The summit also featured discussions on a range of pressing global topics, such as the economic outlook for Europe and India, the ongoing challenge of global inflation, climate change issues in the Middle East, and broader global risks. Trade and tariffs were also central topics during the discussions on Thursday, reflecting the growing concerns about economic fragmentation and shifting global trade dynamics.



Over the course of the four-day event, around 220 sessions were held, where speakers shared their perspectives on various issues, including the new policies of the U.S., the fragmentation of global cooperation, trade policies, artificial intelligence, clean energy transformation, and the ongoing challenges of inflation and interest rates. The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Borge Brende, the president and CEO of the WEF, at 1100 GMT.

