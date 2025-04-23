403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Aptose Biosciences Inc. : Announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in Toronto, May 5-6. Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $3.26.
