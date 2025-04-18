USD/ZAR Forecast Today 18/04: Testing Key Support (Chart)
- The US dollar initially tried to rally on Thursday against the South African Rand but has given back the initial gains. That being said, this is a market that I think will continue to be very noisy, especially as there are a lot of questions to be asked about risk appetite, and the global rate situation of course will be on the forefront of thinking.
The technical analysis in this USD/ZAR pair is bullish despite the fact that we had gotten crushed just during the past 2 weeks alone, as we are well above the 50 Day EMA. The 50 Day EMA currently resides right around the 18.63 level and is rising. It is possible that perhaps we need to continue to drop from here in order to test that 50 Day EMA, but I also recognize that we live in a time right now that the latest announcement could send this market flying in either direction.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break above the 19 ZAR level, that could open up fresh buying, just as a breakdown below the 18.60 ZAR level could open up fresh selling. I think we are at an inflection point right now, but you can say that in several pairs involving the US dollar, as it has gotten so one-sided.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best forex trading platforms South Africa to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment