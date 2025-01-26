Defense Ministry Holds Training-Methodical Session
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In line with the annual training plan of the Defense Ministry,
training-methodical session has been conducted with the
participation of chiefs, psychologists and employees responsible
for personnel affairs of branches (units) for ideological work and
moral-psychological support of types of troops (forces), army
corps, formations and special educational institutions of the
Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports citing the
Defense Ministry .
The session commenced with commemoration the bright memory of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs who sacrificed their
lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty
of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was performed.
In his speech at the event, Chief of the Main Department for
Personnel, Major General Mushfig Mammadov highlighted the
achievements of the previous year in enhancing personnel
management, ideological initiatives, and moral-psychological
support within the Azerbaijani Army. He also outlined the primary
tasks for the current year.
Subsequently, Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and
Moral-Psychological Support, Colonel Elshad Abilov provided a
detailed overview of the efforts undertaken to address the
objectives related to military-patriotic education and the
enhancement of moral-psychological training in the Azerbaijan Army.
He also conveyed the Ministry of Defense leadership's
recommendations and directives focused on improving the
effectiveness of ideological work and moral-psychological support
initiatives.
Throughout the session, officers presented reports on their
progress in improving ideological work, moral-psychological
support, personnel training and manning.
At the conclusion of the meeting, participants' questions were
addressed, and an extensive exchange of views took place regarding
solution of service-related issues.
