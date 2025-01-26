MBRF kicks off participation in Cairo International Book Fair 2025 with packed lineup of interactive sessions and workshops

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 24 January 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) kicks off its activities today at the Cairo International Book Fair 2025, held at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center from 23 January to 5 February 2025.

As part of its participation, MBRF is organizing a wide range of discussions, interactive sessions, workshops, book launches, and new publications. The event provides an excellent platform to showcase the MBRF’s diverse literary and knowledge projects and other initiatives that have the potential to significantly influence the knowledge landscape.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are honored to be part of the Cairo International Book Fair this year, which offers a remarkable chance to advance global intellectual discourse. Our participation in the event reflects MBRF’s commitment to engaging with knowledge events on both regional and international levels. This prominent event brings together publishers, knowledge leaders, and innovators, creating a collaborative platform to exchange ideas and explore avenues for joint ventures.”

Under its initiatives, MBRF is hosting several sessions and panel discussions spanning literature, art, science, and knowledge. The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) will start with an introductory gathering to introduce the program. During the event, several workshops and engaging discussions are being planned, including ‘Building Worlds: Science Fiction from Idea to Story’ session featuring Mr. Eslam Abushkair; ‘The Deep Influence of Scientific Translation Workshop on the Translator’s Journey’ session with Marwan Atta; and ‘From Dubai Future Workshop to Horizons of Excellence and Creativity’ session featuring writer and engineer Maram Bashir Sedqi.

DIPW is also organizing a session with Sameh Abdullah, Director of the Al Ahram Institute, followed by a session titled ‘Embarking on a Journey to the World of Children: Training Workshops for Crafting Children’s Stories,’ as well as a workshop titled ‘Scientific and Literary Translation: Between Technical Precision and Linguistic Creativity.’ Another session, which is titled ‘The Scientific Experience: Members' Experiences between Learning and Achievement’, will feature Esraa Mustafa and Maryam Mahmoud.

The Knowledge Lounge also brings a series of panel discussions featuring key literary and intellectual figures. Today, a session titled ‘Creative Writing Workshops and A Generation of Professional Writers’ is being organized, followed by a session with H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb entitled ‘Knowledge and Reading Spaces’, along with other sessions titled ‘Reading in Cairo’ and ‘Novel: Storytelling and History.’

Additional sessions at the Knowledge Lounge include ‘Artificial Intelligence in Arabic Made Easy’, ‘The Writer: A Contemporary Historian’, ‘E-Libraries and the Arab Reader’, ‘An Hour of Poetry,’ ‘Intersecting Narratives between Memory and Reality,’ ‘Creative Transformations and Life Experiences,’ ‘Art as a Reflection of Society,’ ‘Arabic Novels and Modern Interpretations,’ and ‘What Does the Football Generation Read?’.

The discussions will cover key topics, such as ‘Publishing: Technology and the Arab Reader’, ‘The Podcast: The Audible Magazine’ and ‘Biography Writing - Setting and Characters.’ These are followed by other sessions titled, ‘Literary Journalism and Modernity’, ‘Translation as a Connection’, ‘The Narrative Between Writing and the Screen,’ ‘Specialized Writing and its Impact on Arab Readers’ and a session titled ‘Books as a Travel Bag.’

Meanwhile, the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) presents a series of workshops focused on digital knowledge and content creation, including ‘DKH: Platform, Content, and Solutions’ and ‘Arabic Digital Platforms and Content Creation.’ In addition, DKH is organizing workshops on ‘Knowledge Management: Mechanisms and Tools - The Digital Knowledge Hub as A Model,’ as well as ‘How to Build Digital Systems: DKH as A Model.’

In addition to an open discussion on the future of digital knowledge, DKH intends to host a discussion called ‘The Future of Digital Knowledge.’ A presentation about DKH is also being given, aiming to introduce participants to the hub and raise digital awareness.

On the sidelines of the fair, the MBRF is holding a series of meetings and gatherings with notable figures in literature, thought, and culture, including His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, Minister of Culture in the Arab Republic of Egypt, to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation. Other key figures in attendance will include Dr. Hisham Azmi, Chairman of the Board of Intellectual Property Authority; Dr. Karma Sami, President of the National Translation Council; Ahmed Al Sayegh, President of the Moroccan Publishers' Union; Dr. Mohamed Al-Maalej, President of the Tunisian Publishers' Union; and Saadoun Salem Batekh, President of the Libyan Publishers' Union, among others.

MBRF is coordinating several meetings with universities and representatives of the Electronic Services Center at the Supreme Council of Universities. They also intend to consult with a group of distinguished publishing houses, including Aser Al Kotob Publishing House, Bareq for Publishing, Nahdat Misr Publishing House, That Al Salasil Publishing, Al-Haram Publishing, and Kayan Publishing, to further broaden their reach and build a robust network.





