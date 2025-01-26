(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA)

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a law stipulating that the freedom of publishing is guaranteed within the law.

1965 -- The National Assembly unanimously rejects proceeds' allocations proposed by foreign oil conglomerates affirming that the returns' distribution was in favor of the companies and at Kuwait's expense.

1985 -- The of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement to establish a headquarters for the Arab Center for Authorship and Translation of Medical Science in Kuwait.

1999 -- The trawler "Bayan" of Kuwait oil Company sank at Al-Ahmadi port after it accidentally rammed into the pier. No one was hurt. the tugboat It was worth KD three million (some USD 9.7 million).

2011 -- The National Assembly approved a bill concerning the Kuwaiti woman's civil and social rights.

2011 -- Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan announced registering a patent from the US Patent office, which prevented kidney complications during catheterization procedures.

2018 -- Kuwait permanent delegation to the UN delivered around USD 2.4 million, as a contribution, to a number of the international organization's agencies and funds. (end) bs