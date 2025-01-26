Today In Kuwait's History
Date
1/26/2025 1:05:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA)
--
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating that the freedom of publishing is guaranteed within the law.
1965 -- The National Assembly unanimously rejects proceeds' allocations proposed by foreign oil conglomerates affirming that the returns' distribution was in favor of the companies and at Kuwait's expense.
1985 -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement to establish a headquarters for the Arab Center for Authorship and Translation of Medical Science in Kuwait.
1999 -- The trawler "Bayan" of Kuwait oil Company sank at Al-Ahmadi port after it accidentally rammed into the pier. No one was hurt. the tugboat It was worth KD three million (some USD 9.7 million).
2011 -- The National Assembly approved a bill concerning the Kuwaiti woman's civil and social rights.
2011 -- Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan announced registering a patent from the US Patent office, which prevented kidney complications during catheterization procedures.
2018 -- Kuwait permanent delegation to the UN delivered around USD 2.4 million, as a contribution, to a number of the international organization's agencies and funds. (end) bs
MENAFN26012025000071011013ID1109129402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.