Changan Automobile Embraces Innovation With Together For A Smarter World Theme At Auto Shanghai 2025

As part of its ongoing transformation, ChangAn has made major technological strides through its three core strategies. As part of the, the Company developed the Golden Shield solid-state battery and a full range of new energy products, including the BlueCore 3.0 powertrain and the industry's first PREV, combining PHEV and REEV technologies. Thehas advanced intelligent systems such as the Intelligent TS Drive, Intelligent TY Cockpit, and Intelligent TH Chassis. Thehas expanded ChangAn's global footprint, particularly in Europe.

With years of investment in R&D, ChangAn Automobile has built a strong foundation in new energy and intelligent mobility, driving the rollout of next-generation smart vehicles. At Auto Shanghai 2025, ChangAn unveiled three flagship digital intelligent models-CHANG-AN Q07, DEEPAL S09, and AVATR 06-a new generation of smart solutions from its three core brands that highlights the company's leadership in advancing and popularizing smart mobility-each exemplifying the company's leadership in digital-intelligent automotive development. In a global first, the company revealed a future mobility lineup that includes flying cars, humanoid robots, robot dogs, wheeled robots, and smart exoskeletons. These innovations offered a striking vision of tomorrow's transportation landscape and ChangAn's role in shaping it.

ChangAn also brought together over 500 domestic and international media outlets and more than 600 global partners to witness the digital-intelligent achievements of its three major brands at this year's Auto Shanghai. Through immersive brand pavilion experiences, cutting-edge technology showcases, and a dedicated global media briefing, ChangAn delivered a compelling demonstration of its innovation capabilities-marking the start of a dynamic, tech-powered journey with global resonance.

"In 2017, ChangAn Automobile fully implemented its business venture, advancing three major strategies-the Mission of Shangri-La, Dubhe 2.0 Plan, and Vast Ocean Plan-to resolutely transform into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company. "said Mr. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. Since then, ChangAn Automobile has consistently embraced innovation and pursued a high-end, intelligent, and green development path.

As the global industrial landscape evolves at an accelerating pace, ChangAn is committed to exploring new possibilities for future mobility in collaboration with the broader industry. The Company believes the power of science and technology will drive and illuminate this new era of human mobility.

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company. Its product lineup includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. Powered by innovation and industrial upgrading, the Company is committed to advancing sustainable mobility and becoming a global industry leader. In April 2025, ChangAn released its 2024 ESG Report-the 17th since 2008. The company has supported initiatives such as disaster relief in Southeast Asia, the Luban Workshop in Peru, and desertification control in Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to sustainability earned it a place on the "Top 100 ESG-listed Companies in China" for the first time.

