Delhi Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 26, 2025: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 17.49 °C on January 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 8.05 °C and 23.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 28% with a wind speed of 28 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:54 PM

Delhi AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 171.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 27, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 12.03 °C and a maximum of 23.85 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 11%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 171.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.