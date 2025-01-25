France Decries Houthis' Arrest Of UN Staff
PARIS, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- France strongly condemned the recent random arrest of UN staff by the Houthi militia in Yemen.
The French Foreign Ministry demanded, in a statement on Saturday, immediate and unconditional release of all detainees, including those from NGOs and diplomatic missions.
It emphasized that these actions impede essential aid delivery and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
The statement reaffirmed France's strong support for the United Nations' efforts in the region, especially in light of reports that the Houthis have detained more staff members following the arrest of 13 employees last June. (end)
