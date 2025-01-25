Montserrat Signs Contract For Construction Of New National Hospital

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRADES, Montserrat – The of and social services on Friday announced the signing of the contract for Phase three, also called Main Hospital, of the New National Hospital of Montserrat project.

“This important milestone marks the beginning of the of a 75,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will provide world-class services to the people of Montserrat,” the ministry of health said.“The contract for delivery of this facility has been awarded to the Saint Lucia-based construction company; Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE).”

Construction is scheduled to commence April 2025, following an initial mobilization phase starting in March 2025. The project is slated for completion within two years.

At the project's end, the New National Hospital will feature a comprehensive range of services, including a diagnostics and treatment center, pharmacy, catering and laundry facilities, sterilization areas, patient wards, birthing center, operating theater, laboratory, mortuary, administrative offices, as well as on-call rooms, a plant room, and maintenance facilities.

All of which are designed to deliver high-quality healthcare and ensure patients have access to the latest technology for diagnosing and treating various conditions. Additionally, the hospital will provide 63 parking spaces.

“The ministry of health and social services” said it“assures that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to hospital activities. However, certain phases of construction may require temporary adjustments.”

“These will be communicated with the public and carefully coordinated with hospital staff to ensure continued patient care and safety throughout the construction process,” the ministry of health noted.

