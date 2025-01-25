Kuwait Beats Algeria In Handball World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team beat Algeria 38-31 at the 2025 IHF Men's Handball World Championship (the President's Cup) on Saturday.

The "blues" managed to snatch their second win in Croatia, ending the first half ahead, with an 18-14 score. Kuwait defeated Guinea 24-26 last Tuesday. Kuwait is competing over either 27th or 28th place.

The that kicked off on January 14 will proceed until February 2. The matches are held in Croatia, Norway and Denmark. (end)

