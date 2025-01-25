Israel Releases 200 Palestinian Prisoners Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Israeli authorities on Saturday released 200 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and other lengthy terms as part of the second phase of the prisoner exchange agreement under the ceasefire deal between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel.

Three buses carrying 114 prisoners arrived in Ramallah to a large and jubilant public reception. Celebrations included chants in support of the resistance as the released prisoners prepared to return to their homes.

Among those freed were 16 prisoners from the Gaza Strip, who were transferred to the European Gaza Hospital for medical examinations before returning to their areas of residence. Additionally, 70 prisoners were deported abroad.

The Prisoners' Information Office in Gaza confirmed that the second phase of the agreement included the release of 121 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and 79 others with varying sentences. Among them, 70 were exiled abroad in exchange for the release of four female Israeli soldiers.

The office called on Palestinians across cities, villages, and refugee camps to welcome the released prisoners with joy and solidarity, underscoring the nation's unity and support for their sacrifices. It described the freed prisoners as symbols of freedom and dignity in the face of occupation.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over the four female Israeli soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City. This marked the second step in the prisoner exchange agreement, following the signing of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Last week, the Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian prisoners, most of them children and women, in exchange for the return of three female Israeli hostages.