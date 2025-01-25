US State Dept. Said To End All Foreign Aid Except To Egypt, Israel
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a directive
ordering the State Department to end all foreign aid for 90 days
except for military financing to Egypt and Israel, according to
Politico, Azernews reports.
The order seemingly applies to the current aid programs to
Ukraine and Taiwan, unnamed State Department officials said.
Previously, US President Donald trump signed an executive order
suspending all foreign assistance programs for a period of 90
days.
