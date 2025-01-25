Zelensky, Sandu Call For Withdrawal Of Russian Troops From All Temporarily Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, Volodymyr Zelensky and Maia Sandu, have called for the withdrawal of Russian from all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as from the Transnistrian region.

This is said in a joint statement published on the website of the Ukrainian president, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova confirmed unconditional support and commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of both states within their internationally recognized borders. The heads of the two states“called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and urged the international community to ensure robust security guarantees for Ukraine”.

The presidents reiterated the shared commitment to the peaceful, negotiated reintegration of the Republic of Moldova and called for the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the Transnistrian region.

Zelensky and Sandu condemned the deliberate and systematic Russian attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, noting that these attacks also threaten Moldova's citizens by violating its sovereign airspace.

The presidents reaffirmed support for the Peace Formula, which is the only viable and effective mechanism to restore just and lasting peace and to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

They also concurred on the significance of the special international tribunal to ensure accountability of the Russian Federation for the war of aggression against Ukraine. The statement stresses that Russia's actions call into question its role as a mediator and guarantor in a wide range of conflict situations, including the Transnistrian conflict.

Zelensky and Sandu said they are committed to strengthening cooperation to counter further hybrid threats and disinformation, and reaffirmed mutual determination to strengthen practical cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in all spheres of mutual interest.

The statement says that Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova are committed to further enhancing their interstate relations based on mutual trust and respect, openness, and comprehensive collaboration for the benefit of the citizens of both states.

As reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for a working visit.