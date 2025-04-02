B2BROKER Enhances B2CORE With Dxtrade Integration In New Partnership With Devexperts

B2BROKER , a global fintech company offering advanced solutions for financial institutions, has partnered with Devexperts , a global software developer for the capital markets industry. This collaboration integrates the DXtrade trading platform into the B2CORE ecosystem, expanding the range of supported platforms and offering brokers and traders advanced tools for trading and account management.

The integration allows:



Traders to open, manage, and monitor DXtrade accounts directly within the B2CORE interface.

Users to deposit, withdraw, and transfer funds seamlessly.

Brokers gain access to real-time and historical trading data, enhancing their decision-making capabilities.

Direct links between B2CORE and DXtrade to create a smooth transition between account management and trading activities. An upcoming IB module, expected in Q2 2025, to further streamline the management of Introducing Brokers and Affiliate Programs.

Administrators can configure DXtrade connections and manage trading products through the B2CORE Back Office, simplifying setup and improving control. This partnership offers brokers a flexible, user-friendly trading environment designed to meet the evolving demands of the financial industry.

