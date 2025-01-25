Qout Market Kicks Off In Mishref Oasis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jalis

KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Qout launched its 11th season on saturday in Mishref Oasis, amidst a large audience and the participation of more than 130 local businesses.

Budour Al-Qassar, one of the founders of Qout Market initiative, told KUNA that what distinguishes this season is the presence of the market in the middle of a residential area, making it an attractive point for families.

She explained that the market has provided great support to small businesses over the past years as a to display their projects, introduce them to the public, and motivate them to contribute to the development of national economy.

She added that the activities include farmers market, handicraft projects, culinary experiences and cafes, with a section dedicated to businesses targeting children entertainment.

Al-Qassar pointed out that the public turnout exceeded 20,000 visitors, noting that previous seasons witnessed more than 30,000 visitors to each event.

For her part, market participant Raghda Al-Janaei said that her project is to create interactive sensory books with brightly colored fabric with the aim to engage children from one to eight years old.

Participant Nada Bin Naji explained that her project aims to enhance the Arab identity of children by making entertaining characters from cotton and environmentally friendly tools with Arabic names, stressing the importance of her first participation in local exhibitions that support Kuwaiti youth.

Nour Al-Saif and her father participated in the market with 'Sidr' honey and honey-based products, as well as locally-made olive oil and shea butter. (end)

