Trump strongly advices OPEC to decrease oil rates for Ukraine war to end

(MENAFN) US President Donald proposed that reducing global oil prices could immediately bring an end to the Ukraine war. Speaking via teleconference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump stated that if oil prices were lowered, the Russia-Ukraine conflict would cease right away, as the current high prices are fueling the ongoing war.



He also expressed his desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir to help end the conflict. Trump reaffirmed his previous claims that, if re-elected, he would resolve the war in 24 hours. In addition, he issued a veiled ultimatum to Russia, urging them to strike a deal or face new sanctions and tariffs.



Trump further discussed Saudi Arabia's planned investment of $600 billion in the US and suggested that the Crown Prince could increase the amount to $1 trillion, emphasizing the strong relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia. The president also indicated he would push for lifting restrictions on US energy producers to lower oil prices and boost domestic production.



