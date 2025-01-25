Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Frees Four Female Israeli Soldiers, Tel Aviv Set To Release 200 Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hamas released four female Israeli on Saturday amid an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza. The group had also released three Israeli women last week while Tel Aviv freed around 90 Palestinian prisoners. Officials indicate that Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female soldier released during the first six-week phase of the truce.

The armed wing of Hamas - Izzeldeen al-Qassam Brigades - had confirmed the names of the hostages slated for release on Friday amid the ongoing prisoner and hostage swap. Visuals shared showed the group smiling broadly as they waved and made a thumbs up gesture from a stage in the Palestine Square of Gaza - with militants on either side and thousands watching. Hundreds were also left cheering in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square while watching the drama unfold on a big screen television.

The handover was made using Red Cross vehicles and Israel later confirmed that the hostages were now with its own forces.

Who were the Israelis released by Hamas today?

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag had been abducted from their base in Nahal Oz during the October 7 attack that triggered the war. Videos of their capture had been widely circulated as Israel launched its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

A fifth female soldier from the unit - 20-year-old Agam Berger - was not included in the release. It is also pertinent to note that Arbel Yehoud - the last female civilian hostage being held in Gaza - was not among the hostages released on Saturday. Israeli officials had previously indicated that they expected her release over the weekend.