( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:44 AM EST - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation : Has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper property, formerly known as the Coronado VMS Property, located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada, approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca. Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.02.

