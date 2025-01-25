Eritrea: Inauguration Of Arberobu Dam

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Arberobu Dam, constructed at a cost of approximately five million Nakfa, was inaugurated on 23 January by Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The dam, with a capacity to hold over 120,000 cubic meters of water, was built through the collaboration of the of Agriculture, the Central Region Administration, Adi-Halo projects, and members of the Defense Forces.

In addition to providing potable water for humans and livestock, the dam is expected to significantly contribute to vegetable and fruit farming in the area.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to building large and micro-dams to boost agricultural production, Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the Central Region, cited the construction of dams in Gul'i, Temami'o, Afdeyu, and Adi-Qe, as well as ongoing projects in Dirfo and Adi-Hawush, as examples of this effort.

Mr. Mehari Yohannes, Administrator of Gala-Nefhi Sub-zone, and Priest Desale Gebrenegus, Administrator of Arberobu Administrative Area, emphasized the dam's role in improving the socio-economic status of the residents.

The Commander of the Defense Forces involved in the project commended all participants in the dam's construction and called for proactive measures to address potential challenges in similar future programs.

Arberobu Administrative Area is located approximately 11 kilometers east of Asmara.

