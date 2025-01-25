Athletes Begin Arriving For The 38Th National Games, Greeted With Warm Welcome

(MENAFN- IANS) Haldwani, Jan 25 (IANS) The much-anticipated 38th National Games are set to commence on January 28, and the arrival of athletes has officially begun. With an estimated participation of over 10,000 athletes from across the country, Uttarakhand is abuzz with excitement as preparations reach their final stages.

The Triathlon competition will kickstart the games in Haldwani on January 26, with participants travelling from various states to take part in the event. The first batch of athletes arrived in Haldwani on Saturday.

Sports Minister, Rekha Arya, personally welcomed the athletes and expressed her best wishes. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the teams from various states that have arrived in the land of Uttarakhand to participate in the 38th National Games. On behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, I wish all athletes the very best for their performances. I have already instructed the local officials to make the necessary arrangements for the welcome, transportation, accommodation, and food for the teams arriving in Haldwani from other states. In the coming days, thousands more athletes will arrive in Uttarakhand for the remaining events," she said.

The enthusiasm surrounding the National Games is palpable, both among the state government and the local populace. The competitions will be hosted in multiple cities, including Haldwani, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Rudrapur, among others.

The grand opening ceremony of the 38th National Games will take place on January 28 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, further adding to the excitement and prestige of the games.

The 38th National Games, set to unfold in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, promise to offer not only world-class sporting action but also a deep dive into the state's rich cultural heritage. This year's National Games hold special significance, as the state is celebrating its 25th Silver Jubilee year of creation. As part of the celebrations, Uttarakhand is putting forth an exciting mix of sports, culture and tourism initiatives, aiming to attract visitors and promote the state as a hub for sports tourism.

The local population and government are extending a warm welcome to all participating athletes. These games are expected to not only foster the spirit of sportsmanship but also significantly contribute to tourism and the promotion of local culture in Uttarakhand.