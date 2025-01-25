What Were The Best TV Shows And Movies Of 2024?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

“Shōgun” tops the list of most-liked shows that came out in 2024, according to recent research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Talker Research , found that 94% of the people who watched FX's feudal Japan-centric historical drama this year gave it a favorable rating - 65% even called it“great.”

Another FX show that scored high on the list was season three of“The Bear,” which 92% of those who watched called good or great. Only one percent of watchers said they didn't particularly like it.

“Landman” also received high praise from the panel, gathering a 91% approval rating, with 65% giving it a score of“great.”

While these shows scored high among their viewers, there was a different crop of programs in the most watched category.

“Fallout,” Amazon Prime's adaptation of the beloved video game series, was the most-watched show of 2024, according to this study - 13% of the panel gave it a go.

“The Penguin” (11%),“Dune: Prophecy” (10%) and season two of“House of the Dragon” (9%) rounded out the top four.

When it comes to movies, the Bob Dylan biopic“A Complete Unknown" was found to be the most loved film of 2024, with 99% of viewers on the panel giving it a favorable rating - 75% considered it to be“great.”

Nine in 10 viewers of“Deadpool & Wolverine” (89%) gave it a favorable score, with“The Wild Robot” also scoring high on the list - 86% of viewers say it was good or great.

The most-watched movie of 2024 was found to be“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (21%), followed by“Deadpool & Wolverine” (20%), and“Bad Boys: Ride or Die (17%).

Top 5 most-watched TV shows of 2024

“Fallout”“The Penguin”“Dune: Prophecy”“House of the Dragon” (season two)“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" (season two)

Top 5 most-watched movies of 2024

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”“Deadpool & Wolverine”“Bad Boys: Ride of Die”“A Quiet Place: Day One”“Twisters”

Survey methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).