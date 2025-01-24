Al-Qadsia Beat Al-Arabi 1-0, Qualify To Kuwait Super Cup Final

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Al-Qadsia team defeated Al-Arabi team 1-0 on Friday to secure a seat at the Kuwaiti Super Cup final. Ismail Khafi scored the sole goal for Al-Qadsia in the 59th minute. Al-Qadsia will play against Al-Kuwait in the final on Tuesday at Jaber Al-Mubarak in Sulibkhat. Al-Kuwait won the Super Cup title seven times, followed by Al-Qadsia six times and Al-Arabi three times. (end) sad

