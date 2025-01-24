Hamas To Release Four Israeli Female Soldiers Sat. As Per Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian movement Hamas said Friday that it will free four Israeli female on Saturday as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

In return, Israel is expected to release 200 Palestinian prisoners: 120 serving life sentences and 80 serving long sentences.

In the six-week first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female soldier freed.

Last week, Hamas released three Israeli female prisoners in exchange for 90 Palestinian female and child prisoners. (end)

nq







MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109127420