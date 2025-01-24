Tunisian Police Shot Dead Person Near Jewish Synagogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- A man set himself afire and ran towards security officers near a Jewish synagogue in Tunis before being shot dead on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the busy commercial district of La Fayette in central Tunis, according to a statement from the Tunisian of Interior.

The security services opened investigations into the motive of the man who was thought to be attempting to attack the policemen. (end)

sbm







MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109127415