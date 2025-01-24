Oil Prices Slide For Seventh Straight Day As Trump Urges OPEC To Cut Costs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil witnessed a continued downturn as prices fell for the seventh consecutive day. This decline came after President Donald reiterated his call for OPEC to reduce barrel prices.



The news broke through Reuters, a respected international news agency. Trump's latest appeal to OPEC aimed at lowering oil prices to potentially end the Ukraine war.



He claimed that if OPEC stopped profiting so much and decreased oil prices, the conflict would cease immediately. This statement reflects Trump's view on the connection between oil prices and geopolitical tensions.



The market responded to these comments with caution. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.01% to $77.55 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.05% to $74.66 per barrel.



These minor daily decreases contributed to more significant weekly losses. Over the week, Brent crude declined by 2.50%, while WTI crude fell by 3.54%. This downturn broke a four-week streak of gains in the oil market.







The consistent drop in prices suggests a shift in market sentiment and investor expectations. Trump's statements extended beyond oil prices to trade relations with China.



He mentioned the possibility of reaching an agreement to avoid imposing tariffs on Chinese imports. This approach marks a departure from his campaign promises of implementing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

U.S.-China Trade Relations and Oil Market Impact

The President's comments on tariffs highlighted the complex relationship between the U.S. and China. Trump described tariffs as a "tremendous power" over China, indicating their potential use as a negotiation tool.



However, he expressed a preference for not using them if possible. These developments in oil prices and trade relations carry significant implications for global economic growth.



The energy sector, in particular, remains sensitive to such political statements and policy shifts. Investors and analysts continue to monitor these trends closely. The oil market's reaction reflects the intricate balance between supply, demand, and geopolitical factors.



As prices continue to fluctuate, the industry faces uncertainty about future trends. The coming weeks may provide more clarity on the direction of oil prices and international trade relations.

