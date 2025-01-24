Plano&Plano Boosts Shareholder Value With R$200 Million Dividend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian developer Plano&Plano made waves in the on January 24, 2025. The company announced a hefty R$200 million ($0.032 billion) interim dividend, sparking a 6.32% surge in its stock price to R$9.92 per share.



This dividend, amounting to R$1.00601344537 per common share, offers an attractive 11% yield. on record by January 27, 2025, will receive payment on February 3, 2025. The stock goes ex-dividend on January 28, 2025.



Plano&Plano's decision aligns with its strategy to balance shareholder returns and stability. However, the company's focus on mid-income housing in São Paulo has proven resilient amid economic challenges.



Analysts at Bradesco BBI view this move positively. They project a 23% annual profit growth for Plano&Plano through 2026 and see room for sustainable dividend increases. The stock's current valuation at 3.6 times projected 2025 earnings makes it Bradesco BBI's top pick in the sector.







In addition, the Brazilian real estat market shows signs of recovery, buoyed by low interest rates and supportive government policies. Plano&Plano's market position allows it to capitalize on these trends.



For investors eyeing income-generating stocks in emerging markets, Plano&Plano presents an intriguing opportunity. The company's strong cash flow supports its dividend payments, while its market strategy positions it well for future growth.



This dividend announcement not only rewards shareholders but also signals confidence in Plano&Plano 's future prospects. As Brazil's economy evolves, the company stands ready to meet the growing demand for quality housing.

MENAFN24012025007421016031ID1109127206