Binance List New Meme Coin, VINE, On Its Futures Platform

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) According to an announcement from Binance Futures, the Vine coin and pippin were added to USDT-based perpetual contracts on January 24, 2025, at 10:00 UTC for VINE and 10:15 UTC for pippin.

Binance Futures allows a maximum leverage of 25x for both USDT-margined futures. At launch, the PIPPINUSDT and VINEUSDT futures contracts had maximum funding rates of +2.00% and -2.00%, respectively. The fee will be recalculated every four hours.

Additionally, Binance will enable both perpetual tokens for multi-asset trading. VINE and PIPPIN dropped in value, compared with most meme coins, which record a spike in value following Binance's perpetual contract announcements and listing.

VINE Coin And PIPPIN Price Drops Post-Binance Futures Launch

The VINE coin's price is down 19.6% in the last 24 hours. Its price increased to $0.26 minutes after the listing announcement but has fallen to its current price of $0.16.

The now-defunct social media service inspired the meme coin, which, according to CoinGecko data, currently has a market valuation of $161 million. After the announcement, its 24-hour trading volume quickly exceeded $1.6 billion.

The hour after the Binance Futures announcement, PIPPIN's price increased by almost 9%, outperforming VINE by a small margin. However, the token's value has decreased by 23.6% over the last day.

Pippin was launched in November 2024. Its market capitalization is $118.23 million, and its 24-hour trading volume is $66.94 million.

VINE Resurgence Reportedly Triggered The VINE coin

VINE co-founder Rus Yusupov introduced the VINE meme currency on January 22, 2025. On the Vine coin's website, Yusupov said he is launching the VINE coin to celebrate the beauty in unity and creation.

Rus said the company will not sell any of its VINE tokens. Instead, the X platform, which he believes has become an example of freedom of speech and self-expression, will receive all proceeds from the VINE meme coin.

In 2017, VINE was closed down by its parent company, Twitter, because it could not compete with other emerging social media networks.