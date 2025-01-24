Republic Day 2025: Full Dress Rehearsal Held Across Kashmir

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

At Srinagar, a full dress rehearsal function was conducted at Bakshi Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri unfurled the National Flag, took salute at the March Past and inspected Parade & contingents.

Addressing the occasion, the Div Com highlighted developmental and administrative achievements of the region, pedaling J&K on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

While mentioning the recent inauguration of Sonmarg Tunnel by the Prime Minister, the Div Com said that the Tunnel will ensure round the clock road connectivity to Sonmarg which will boost tourism.

Bidhuri expressed confidence that the proposed railway connection from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be realized in the near future.

He also recounted the successful hosting of Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar & Legends League Cricket at Bakhshi Stadium as the achievements of Administration to promote peace and creating opportunities for youth.

Bidhuri took pride in successful and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha & Assembly elections during last year attributing the credit to Police, Security Forces, Civil Administration and voters.

Speaking regarding the delivery of essential services, Div Com stated that the administration has promptly restored essential services including electricity & water supply within the shortest possible time during disruptions caused by snow recently.

While highlighting the challenges, Div Com said that the administration has intensified its campaign to combat drug menace to save youth from becoming victims of drugs.

Different contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP, IRP, Women Contingent, SDRF, Fire & Emergency, Forest Protection Force, NCC contingents, Pipe band, Brass band and Students from different Schools participated in march past parade.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Birdi; DIG Central Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, Senior officers other security agencies including CRPF, BSF, NDRF besides HODs & staff of Divisional & District Offices were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, colourful theme based cultural programmes were performed by students & artists to add to the fervor of enthusiastic celebrations of Republic Day.

At Ganderbal's Qamaria Stadium, Deputy Commissioner Shyambir took the salute and appreciated preparations. The event included a parade and cultural performances by students.

In Anantnag, ADDC Abdul Aziz Sheikh presided over the rehearsal at Himayun Muzzamil Memorial College, emphasizing district development under government schemes like MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

In Bandipora, ADDC Mohammad Ashraf Bhatt unfurled the flag at S.K. Stadium, highlighting administrative efforts and public welfare initiatives.

Similar rehearsals were held at DPLs in Kulgam, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kupwara, featuring parades by security contingents, NCC, and students, along with cultural performances showcasing patriotism and heritage.

The rehearsals reflected meticulous preparations and enthusiasm across the region for Republic Day 2025.

Drones & Spotters In Place

Multi-tier security arrangements, including drones and spotters, are in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the Republic-Day functions in Kashmir, the valley's top cop, V K Birdi, said here on Friday.

“Proper and secure arrangements have been made for those who want to participate in the function,” the inspector general of police (IGP) told reporters after a full dress rehearsal at the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main Republic-Day function in the Kashmir valley on January 26.

The IGP said multi-tier security arrangements are in place and surveillance is being maintained to enure a smooth conduct of the function.

“Surveillance in the form of drones or spotters and very deep and intricate security arrangements have been made,” he said.

Birdi appealed to people to participate in the January 26 programmes in large numbers.

He said surveillance is also being kept on“bad elements,” including surrendered militants.

“Police have their own SOP (standard operating procedure). There is a way to keep surveillance on bad elements and we are undertaking these actions as per the law,” he said.

To a question on allegations of some big fish involved in the narcotics trade escaping the clutches of the law, Birdi said while these are a subject matter of investigations, habitual offenders cannot escape the law and action will be taken against them.

The full dress rehearsal was also attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.

“This is a festival of the people and we want more and more people to participate in it. We chose the Bakshi Stadium as the venue so that people can come in large numbers,” Bhiduri told reporters.

He said the arrangements this year are better than last year.

“I request the people to come in large numbers. Just have an I-card along with you and there is no need for a special pass etc. Anyone can come to attend the functions,” he added.

Nearly 200 Buses Deployed

The Road Transport Corporation has announced the deployment of nearly 200 buses across the Kashmir Valley to facilitate smooth transportation for people attending Republic Day celebrations on January 26.



According to an official, a total of 197 vehicles, including Smart City buses, have been allocated for this purpose. These buses will operate across various parts of the valley, ensuring hassle-free commutes for attendees.

“The deployment includes buses and other vehicles that will be in service from the evening of January 25,” the official stated, as per news agency KNT.

Additionally, 16 buses from the Department of School Education have been pressed into service to supplement the transport arrangements.

“Our primary focus is to provide comfortable and efficient pick-and-drop services for people attending the Republic Day functions at various venues,” the official added.

The extensive transport arrangement aims to encourage public participation in the event while ensuring convenience and safety.

