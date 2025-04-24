403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, Japan Eye Agreement to Balance Trade
(MENAFN) A bilateral economic partnership agreement between Turkey and Japan, aimed at addressing trade imbalances, is still in the works, according to Turkey’s trade minister. Speaking at the Turkey -Japan CEO Round Table Meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, the minister expressed optimism about the deal’s potential.
Speaking at a Turkey-Japan CEO Round Table in Tokyo, the minister emphasized, "We believe that the agreement will be a strategic tool for diversifying and balancing trade, increasing investments, and establishing a true 'win-win' partnership."
"As we approach the final stages of negotiations, we are confident that we will find common ground that respects the sensitivities of both sides and paves the way for new opportunities," he stated.
He highlighted Turkey’s role as a key regional hub for production and logistics, with strong access to Europe, Asia, and Africa. Last year, bilateral trade reached $5.4 billion.
While Turkey celebrated an 11.4% rise in exports to Japan, the trade minister noted that the persistent structural imbalance remains a significant issue. He stressed that both nations are committed to resolving this imbalance and creating a more stable and sustainable trade framework.
Speaking at a Turkey-Japan CEO Round Table in Tokyo, the minister emphasized, "We believe that the agreement will be a strategic tool for diversifying and balancing trade, increasing investments, and establishing a true 'win-win' partnership."
"As we approach the final stages of negotiations, we are confident that we will find common ground that respects the sensitivities of both sides and paves the way for new opportunities," he stated.
He highlighted Turkey’s role as a key regional hub for production and logistics, with strong access to Europe, Asia, and Africa. Last year, bilateral trade reached $5.4 billion.
While Turkey celebrated an 11.4% rise in exports to Japan, the trade minister noted that the persistent structural imbalance remains a significant issue. He stressed that both nations are committed to resolving this imbalance and creating a more stable and sustainable trade framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment