Lebanese Pres. Receives Kuwaiti FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received on Friday Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

GCC commitment to support Lebanon and its reformative steps towards a more safe and stable future were discussed during the reception, also attended by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

The visit comes within the framework of GCC States' efforts seeking to boost bonds of unity and collaboration, with Kuwait being current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council and based on outcomes of the 46th ministerial meeting held in that regard on December 26, 2024 to address current situations in Lebanon and Syria.

Earlier today, Al-Yahya and Al-Budaiwi met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker premier Najib Mikati and premier-designate Nawaf Salam. The GCC sees a "historic opportunity" for Lebanon to pursue "political and economic reforms" that would help the country overcome current crises and contribute to regaining decent living for its people, he told a joint press conference with Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Abuhabib. (end)

