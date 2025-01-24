Minister Al-Mutairi: Gulf Week Event Strengthens Fraternal Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of State of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stated Friday that Kuwait's organizing of the Gulf Week in Subiya reflects its commitment to bolstering Gulf bonds and celebrating shared heritage.

In statements to KUNA following the event launching, Minister Al-Mutairi, also chairman of the permanent committee for national celebrations, said that the Gulf Week celebrates the Arabian Gulf arts and heritage.

He welcomed the Saudi folklore which will make a number of performances during the week. The minister also welcomed the Gulf diplomats attending the inauguration ceremony.

Gulf embassies' keenness to partake in the event shows their interest in cementing cultural ties among their respective states, he said. (end)

