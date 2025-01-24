Minister Al-Mutairi: Gulf Week Event Strengthens Fraternal Ties
Date
1/24/2025 3:05:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Mubarak Al-Enezi
KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of State of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stated Friday that Kuwait's organizing of the Gulf Week in Subiya reflects its commitment to bolstering Gulf bonds and celebrating shared heritage.
In statements to KUNA following the event launching, Minister Al-Mutairi, also chairman of the permanent committee for national celebrations, said that the Gulf Week celebrates the Arabian Gulf arts and heritage.
He welcomed the Saudi folklore band which will make a number of performances during the week. The minister also welcomed the Gulf diplomats attending the inauguration ceremony.
Gulf embassies' keenness to partake in the event shows their interest in cementing cultural ties among their respective states, he said. (end)
mda
MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109127096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.