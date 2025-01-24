Mild Quake Detected NE. Iraq

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- A quake, measuring 3.1 degree, Richter Scale, was detected in Halabja city in Kurdistan Region, northeast Iraq, on Friday. The quake, the second in the region within 24 hours, was not felt by local residents, according to a statement by the Iraqi meteorological and seismological organization. Yesterday, a magnitude-3.6 quake, Richter Scale, jolted Erbil, the provincial capital of Kurdistan Region, without causing any casualties of material damage. (end) sbr

