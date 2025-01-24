Hamas To Release Four Israeli Female Soldiers Tomorrow, Jan 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Hamas movement announced today that it will release four female Israeli tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli entity signed last week.

Hamas stated, in a post on social that "within the framework of the Tawafan Al Aqsa prisoner exchange deal, it has decided to release four female Israeli soldiers tomorrow, Saturday," revealing their identities and names.

According to the terms of the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli entity and the Hamas movement, the forces will release 200 Palestinian prisoners - 120 prisoners with life sentences, and 80 prisoners with long prison sentences - in exchange for the release of four female Israeli soldiers.

Last Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli female prisoners to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City, as part of the steps to implement the ceasefire agreement that the State of Qatar announced had been reached through Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation.

Qatar's Gaza ceasefire efforts draw global praise, call for wider Qatari mediation role

Read Also