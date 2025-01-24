Hamas To Release Four Israeli Female Soldiers Tomorrow, Jan 25
Date
1/24/2025 2:35:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Gaza: Hamas movement announced today that it will release four female Israeli soldiers tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli entity signed last week.
Hamas stated, in a post on social media that "within the framework of the Tawafan Al Aqsa prisoner exchange deal, it has decided to release four female Israeli soldiers tomorrow, Saturday," revealing their identities and names.
According to the terms of the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli entity and the Hamas movement, the Occupation forces will release 200 Palestinian prisoners - 120 prisoners with life sentences, and 80 prisoners with long prison sentences - in exchange for the release of four female Israeli soldiers.
Last Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli female prisoners to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City, as part of the steps to implement the ceasefire agreement that the State of Qatar announced had been reached through Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation.
Read Also
Qatar's Gaza ceasefire efforts draw global praise, call for wider Qatari mediation role
MENAFN24012025000063011010ID1109127055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.