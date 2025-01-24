Jordan, Spain Ink Mou To Enhance Touristic, Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra)-- The Jordan Board and the of the Spanish region of Galicia signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the "Fitur 2025" in Madrid, Spain, where the board is currently represented by a distinguished pavilion.Following a press in the Jordan Tourism Board pavilion, where notable officials and members of the were present, the signing took place at the Galicia pavilion at the Fitur 2025 exposition today, Friday, according to a statement from the Board.In honor of the two nations' common cultural and religious heritage, the agreement intends to merge the Christian pilgrimage routes, known as "The Way of Santiago" in Spain and "The Way of Egeria" in Jordan, according to Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board.In addition to encouraging tourists to explore the distinctive spiritual and cultural experiences in both countries, he noted that the agreement also aims to revive Egeria's heritage by connecting the two paths.It also aims to improve tourism cooperation by establishing communication channels between Jordanian and Spanish tourism operators and to create integrated religious pilgrimage programs.In addition to international recognition, Arabiyat clarified that the agreement includes showcasing the shared heritage by illuminating Jordan's ancient Christian heritage and connecting it to the historic Santiago Road, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This is because Jordan and Spain were positioned as leading nations that offer a global model for collaboration in cultural and religious tourism.