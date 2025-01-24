Short Film “Ocean Of Mothers” Screened In Dubai

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Released in Brazil last December, the short Ocean of Mothers was screened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday (23) in a special session at the Dubai Hills Mall cinema. After the screening, Sabrina Petraglia, who lives in the city, and writer Thaís Vilarinho participated in a roundtable discussion with the audience.

In Ocean of Mothers, friends Thaís (Sabrina Petraglia), Erika (Fernanda Rodrigues), and Zilda (Pathy Dejesus) share, in the city of Santos on the São Paulo coast, the challenges, achievements, and the quest for perfection in the“ocean” of motherhood's emotions. Created by Thaís Vilarinho, author of the bestseller Mãe Fora da Caixa, which also addresses motherhood, the short film features a screenplay by Thaís Poeta and direction by Letícia Prisco.

Sabrina Petraglia in Dubai: Film portrays the challenges and triumphs of motherhood

Petraglia told ANBA that she moved to Dubai with her husband and their three young children two years ago. She left her roles at TV Globo to live abroad, an idea she had already been discussing with her partner when the aircraft leasing company he works for invited him to open an office in Dubai. Before leaving, Petraglia sought ways to continue acting while living outside of Brazil.

“I sent a message to Thais Vilarinho because her writings always moved me deeply-I felt embraced and comforted as a mother. She spoke directly to my mother's heart,” says Petraglia.“I said, 'Thais, please write something. If I move to Dubai, UAE, 15 hours away from Brazil by plane with three young children-I'm pregnant with my third-who is going to call me to work here in Brazil? I need to reinvent myself, find a new path, I need to start producing,'” she shared.

Even though the author was unsure about taking on the challenge, Petraglia said she agreed.“This film is about women supporting women, women believing in women.” The initial idea was for Ocean of Mothers to be a feature film. However, due to insufficient funding, the producers decided to move forward with the project as a short film.

“This is our calling card for such a powerful topic, which is motherhood, and beyond motherhood, the support among women, this sorority. There's a common thread that connects us, regardless of social class, culture, or religion, and I believe this story will touch the hearts of many mothers, no matter their nationality,” says the actress.

The film's premiere took place at the theater in Dubai Hills Mall, with support from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) represented by the head of its Dubai office, Rafael Solimeo. The event was also attended by Brazil's ambassador to the UAE, Sidney Romero.

In his speech, Solimeo recalled moving to Dubai as a child in the 1980s with his mother and stepfather and reflected on how the film Ocean of Mothers celebrates the courage and strength of women like his own mother. He also highlighted the role of the ABCC in promoting Brazilian culture in Arab countries.

“At the ABCC, we believe cultural connections like these open doors to meaningful partnerships. This is not just a celebration of a single film, but an opportunity to deepen the exchange between our cultures,” said Solimeo during the event.

Petraglia also emphasized the cultural exchange and shared how welcomed she felt in Dubai, including being invited by a Muslim woman to visit her home. She expressed her strong desire to showcase the UAE to Brazilians while also“bringing” Brazil to the UAE.

“For the first time, I'm bringing a bit of Brazilian cinema here. I'm very happy, very moved. This is my calling card-it's the first time I'll be showcasing my work here, and I hope it's the beginning of a long journey. I even get emotional,” she said.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

