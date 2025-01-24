Weavers' Association Appeals For Delay In BIS Implementation To Protect Textile Sector Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 24 (KNN) In a critical appeal to the Union Textile Ministry, the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Welfare Association (FOGWWA) has requested a postponement of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) implementation for textile machinery until March 2027.

The representation was made directly to Giriraj Singh, union textile minister, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

FOGWWA President Ashok Jirawala highlighted the textile industry's reliance on high-speed, modern machines imported from abroad.

He emphasized that currently, no domestic company manufactures such advanced technological equipment. "While some local manufacturers have attempted production, they have been entirely unsuccessful," Jirawala stated in the written appeal.

The association warned that immediate BIS implementation could significantly disrupt the textile sector's growth trajectory.

They argued that enforcing the standards would create substantial challenges for industrialists and potentially undermine the industry's competitive positioning.

Specific concerns include potential declines in fabric exports, reduced employment opportunities, and difficulty competing with global textile producers like China.

The appeal underscores the delicate balance between standardization efforts and maintaining industrial competitiveness, particularly in a sector experiencing steady expansion and technological evolution.

FOGWWA's intervention seeks to provide breathing room for the textile machinery ecosystem to develop more robust domestic manufacturing capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)