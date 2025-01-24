First Railcar Of Renewable Propane To Be Broadly Marketed In Canada Arrives In Prescott, Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST-ISIDORE, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propane Levac is proud to announce a groundbreaking moment in Canada's sector: the first railcar of 100 per cent propane to be broadly marketed in Canada , is set to arrive in Prescott, Ontario on January 27, 2025. This historic event will be held at the LGP Energy/Propane Levac Rail Terminal.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce renewable propane to a broad segment of the Canadian market,” said Propane Levac President Christian Levac .“This milestone is more than just the arrival of a product, it's a step forward in our commitment to sustainability and providing clean energy solutions that can power homes, businesses, farms and industries across Ontario and Quebec.”

Renewable propane, a sustainable energy source derived from plant oils, used cooking oil, and agricultural waste, is set to revolutionize the energy landscape by significantly reducing carbon emissions. It works seamlessly with existing propane systems and appliances, offering the same reliability and builds on the already low emissions of conventional propane.

Propane Levac's introduction of renewable propane marks the first expanded commercial delivery of this cleaner energy in Canada.

“We believe it is our responsibility to provide our many customers with even lower emission energy,” said Levac.“By paving the way with the first commercial shipment of renewable propane dedicated to a variety of customers, we are making a difference and setting the stage for future innovations in clean energy. This is a journey, and we are committed to continuously seeking new ways to innovate and drive further emissions reductions.”

This effort demonstrates meaningful progress in the renewable energy landscape. Propane Levac remains dedicated to increasing the availability of renewable propane and hopes to bring in more as supply grows.

Quotes

“Access to affordable energy sources is a significant priority for farmers in Eastern Ontario and right across the province. Many Ontario farm businesses and rural communities rely on propane as a key part of their energy mix, and we welcome innovation that will advance our province's energy infrastructure and support cleaner energy sources. The agri-food sector is a major pillar of the provincial economy, and a mix of alternative and conventional energy sources is critical to support sustainable growth for agriculture, rural Ontario and our province.”

- Clint Cameron, Director, Ontario Federation of Agriculture & Chair, OFA Energy Committee

"As the co-founder of the BeaverTails company in Canada and the user of gallons and gallons of heart-healthy canola oil in our nearly 200 stores across the country, I'm very pleased to be a part of this innovative and environmentally important event here in Prescott. We enjoy doing business with Propane Levac, and now we can say that we do business with a company that takes what used to be discarded products and re-purposes them in a way that helps sustain our planet. We congratulate the folks at Levac for their creativity and their commitment to responsible business practices.”

- Grant Hooker, Co-founder, BeaverTails

"We are excited to see Propane Levac lead the way in introducing renewable propane to Canada. At Sunbelt Rentals we pride ourselves on being "Customer Obsessed" to ensure our customers are successful in completing their objectives and it is evident in all aspects that this is also the focus of the Levac Team. Congratulations to Propane Levac on this exceptional accomplishment and thank you for being a trusted partner.

- Ryan Cruickshank, Regional Manager, Sunbelt Rentals Climate Control Services

"CREWS' existing relationship with our partners at Levac will provide access to new markets and incremental volumes powering tomorrow for a sustainable future.

- Clayton Jones, President and CEO, CREWS Canadian Rail Equipment Works & Services

"Access to reliable energy is critical for rural communities like Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. Propane Levac has serviced our communities for decades, and I commend them on this innovative step to ensure our homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure are well supplied now, and for generations to come."

- Hon. Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities / MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

"Thank you to Propane Levac for working to provide the option of renewable propane to its customers. Many people and businesses want to know that they are using energy that doesn't contribute to the disruption from climate change. Somebody must lead and be the early adopter and it's good to see a local company take this initiative."

- Ted Hsu, MPP, Kingston and the Islands

“CN is proud to be a part of this collaboration with Propane Levac, making renewable propane available to customers in Canada. By working together and providing energy-efficient transportation options, we're advancing sustainable energy and supply chain solutions, reinforcing our commitment to supporting a cleaner, more resilient future.”

- Helen Quirke, Vice-President Supply Chain and Business Development, CN

"Bringing renewable propane to Canada is a big win for the global energy industry. This is a great example of how the LPG industry continues to meet market demands with clean energy solutions that benefit our customers, the planet, and the economy."

- Cinch Munson, Business Development Director, World Liquid Gas Association

“This marks an exciting chapter for Canada's propane industry. CPA members take pride in the homes, businesses and communities they serve, the people they employ and the economic benefits they create for the country. They create local jobs that support local communities and reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver cleaner energy while ensuring affordable, reliable and accessible energy solutions.”

- Shannon Watt, President and CEO, Canadian Propane Association

The celebration will include speeches, refreshments, and opportunities for photos and availabilities with key industry leaders.

For more information on renewable propane, please refer to: Renewable Propane: Ready for Canada's low-carbon future .

About Propane Levac:

Founded in 1993 by Jean-Marc Levac, Propane Levac Inc. is a family-owned business based in St-Isidore, Ontario. Over the past three decades, the company has grown to serve approximately 40,000 customers across Ontario and Quebec, with over 200 employees and six distribution centers. Propane Levac is dedicated to delivering comfort and energy solutions to its customers, ensuring a cleaner future for communities across Canada.

About Christian Levac:

Christian Levac, President of Propane Levac since 2022, has been instrumental in the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector. Christian is also the managing partner of LGP Energy Inc., the wholesale division of Propane Levac, and has played a key role in shaping the propane supply chain. He is passionate about exploring new technologies, including renewable propane, to ensure Propane Levac remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation.

For more information, contact:

