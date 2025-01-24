Standard Wellness Launches Miss Grass Products In Missouri

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC ("Standard Wellness"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on improving quality of life through safe and easy access to cannabis, announces partnership with Miss Grass, a female-founded, community-driven brand, to distribute its line of premium THC products to Missouri.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Miss Grass in Missouri," said Jared Maloof, CEO of Standard Wellness. "Miss Grass' branding and product assortment is going to be a consumer favorite in the Missouri market. With the care behind the crafting of its products and the integrity of their vision, they are a shining example of what a contemporary cannabis brand can be. We're excited to get to work alongside the Miss Grass team to bring its premium products to consumers in the thriving and expansive Missouri market."

Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, Standard Wellness will exclusively partner with Miss Grass to manufacture, distribute, market, and sell Miss Grass products in the state of Missouri. The first product to be introduced to the Missouri market is Miss Grass Minis, a multi pre-roll pack. This product consists of five mini joints (2g total) in a pocket-sized box.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Standard Wellness, and the opportunity to expand our reach, furthering our nationwide community with access to Miss Grass products," said Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. "Our team is thrilled to be part of the cannabis communities in Missouri and continue our mission of making cannabis accessible by empowering consumers with education and high-quality products."

Sustainably grown and terpene-rich, Miss Grass works closely with respected breeders and cultivators to choose strains that contain the same terpene and cannabinoid profiles batch-to-batch and state-to-state. Miss Grass is currently available in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Arizona.

About Standard Wellness:

Founded in 2017 in Ohio, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating across Ohio, Missouri, and Utah, with cultivation, processing, and dispensary licenses in Maryland. The Company operates five retail locations under The Forest brand and has been a pioneer in the industry, including making the first-ever legal marijuana sale in Ohio through its dispensary The Forest Sandusky and the first ever delivery to a Utah pharmacy in February 2020.

With approximately 350 employees, Standard Wellness is dedicated to improving quality of life by providing safe and legal access to cannabis for medical and adult use.

About Miss Grass:

Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With signature THC and CBD products and a carefully curated online smoke shop and marketplace, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis-all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more at .

