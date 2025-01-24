Resolution RE Finishes Year With 3 Back-To-Back Commercial Condo Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resolution's Dayan, Weiss, and Adler close nearly $8 million in office & retail condo deals At 5 East 16th Street, 32 West 39th Street, and 800 Second Avenue

- Jonata Dayan, Executive Vice President, Resolution YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Commercial Condo/Co-op Sales division of Resolution Real Estate , a member of NAI Global, said goodbye to 2024 with fourth quarter closings of a retail condominium at 5 East 16th Street, and two office condominium sales at 32 West 39th Street and 800 Second Avenue, totaling $7.78 million.The sales team, led by Jonata Dayan, Executive Vice President, Commercial Condo/Co Op Sales, included Brett Weiss, Director/Leasing and Michael Adler, Director/Leasing.The first transaction comprised a $4.5 million investment acquisition of a retail space at 5 East 16th Street, featuring 4,000 square feet at grade level and a 2,800-square-foot storage basement. Located in the 12-story Photo Arts Building in the Flatiron District, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, the buyer, 5 E 15 RT, LLC, was represented by Dayan and Weiss. The seller, SL Green Realty, was represented by Jeff Roseman, Vice Chair, Newmark.Dayan and Adler represented prominent life sciences legal specialist Gemini Law for the purchase of a 4,105-square-foot office space at 32 West 39th Street. The purchase amount was discounted from the $2,668,250 asking price. The sponsor, Rose & Berg Realty, was represented by Michael Rudder, Principal, and Justin Harris, Director, Rudder Property Group. Gemini Law will be relocating from 24 West 24th Street in 2025.For the third sale, which closed in early December, Dayan exclusively represented international non-profit STUF United Fund in the $1,600,000 purchase of an approximately 3,300-square-foot, eighth floor office at 800 Second Avenue, between 42nd and 43rd Streets. Representing the seller, Yorkson Realty LLC, was Yvonne Zhu of BSquare Realty. STUF United Fund will be relocating from its current offices in Flushing, Queens.Dayan points out,“There was a dramatic uptick in commercial condo sales by the third quarter and I am delighted for my colleagues and myself to have closed out the year on such a high note. We look forward to keeping up the pace in 2025!”###Resolution Real Estate, LLC, a Member of NAI GlobalResolution Real Estate, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting. Resolution Real Estate is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 29 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan. More information about Resolution Real Estate may be found at

Linda Alexander

Alexander Marketing Corp.

+1 917-881-5360

...

