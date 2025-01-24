Chetu Joins UKG Marketplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services, today announced the launch of its partnership with UKG - a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions - on the UKG Marketplace. The Marketplace is a digital catalog of vetted and services partners that extend the value of products through seamless API integrations and implementation and consulting services. Chetu first announced its services partnership with UKG in July 2024.



"As a UKG services partner, Chetu is thrilled to join the UKG Marketplace and further enhance our partnership with UKG to meet its UKG Ready customers' implementation, integration, and support needs," said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnership Manager at Chetu. "Chetu specializes in consulting and implementation, helping drive successful outcomes before, during, and after the UKG solution goes live.”



"With the UKG Marketplace being a one-stop shop to explore, select, and connect with trusted partners, we know that this will only expand our partnership and improve the number of customers we can provide exceptional service to," he said.



Paul Bracht, Chetu's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, added:“Chetu has a long history of providing integrated Human Capital Management solutions and services that elevate and modernize our clients' businesses. We look forward to working with even more UKG customers to help them get the most out of the highly impressive UKG Ready solution.”



