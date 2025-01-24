Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Finance, (NYSE: NREF ) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 6891136. A live webcast of the call will be available at the Company's website, aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 609- 800- 9909 and entering passcode 6891136.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen (Thomas) Griffith

[email protected]

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

