Optable Raises $20M Fueling US Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Following a Banner Year, the Identity Management and Data Collaboration Secures New Funding Round with TELUS Global Ventures as a Leading Investor

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for identity-focused, data monetization solutions for owners, publishers and platforms, Optable , an identity management and collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy, has announced the successful close of its Series A Acceleration Round. The financing was led by TELUS Global Ventures with significant reinvestment from previous investors, including Hearst Ventures, Brightspark Ventures, Desjardins Capital, Deloitte Ventures, AsterX, and others.

The funding comes on the heels of a banner year for Optable, which now powers numerous data monetization solutions for publishers and media companies worldwide, including Raptive, Hearst, and The Globe & Mail. By providing comprehensive identity management and clean room solutions, Optable empowers media companies to harness, enrich, and activate audience data securely. This foundation supports sustainable revenue growth, while adhering to stringent privacy standards, ensuring data is used responsibly and transparently.

"2024 was a defining year for Optable. Publishers are navigating one of the biggest shifts this industry has seen, and privacy-first technology has become essential to their success," said Yves Poiré, co-founder and CEO of Optable. "This funding allows us to keep building the tools our partners need to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a world where trust and transparency are everything."

"The Optable team has shown a keen ability to tackle the challenges publishers face today, while preparing them for what's ahead," said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner at TELUS Global Ventures. "TELUS Global Ventures is excited to lead this investment round, supporting Optable's mission to empower the advertising ecosystem with cutting-edge, privacy-first technology. Their impressive growth and partnerships with industry leaders demonstrate the value and potential of their solution, helping publishers to cut through the complexity, adapt to change, and find real opportunities for growth."

"In 2025, we're expanding our focus to work with innovative publishers, media companies and platforms, helping them make their data actionable and impactful," Poiré added. "Managing identity and audience data effectively is now critical for every player in the ecosystem, and Optable's interoperable platform has already earned trust in the market for solving these challenges and delivering real results."

For more information about Optable, please visit:

About Optable

Optable is an identity management and data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for media owners, publishers and platforms to harness the power of their first party data by building a comprehensive identity strategy, enriching their audiences with leading data sets, and activating audiences through purpose-built integrations. Optable simplifies difficult data management challenges so that customers can build identity graphs quickly, reduce their overall technology costs, and grow revenue through multiple monetization strategies. To learn more, visit:

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

(813) 210-1706

SOURCE Optable

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED