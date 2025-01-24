HAVIT, An Innovator In Audio Technology, Most Notable For Crafting Top-Of-The-Range Headsets For All Occasions, Is Set To Make Strides In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From the OPENBUD range, the FUXI-H8 gaming line, and the H670BT active noise canceling variety, HAVIT provides headsets for everyone.



GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovator in the field of technology, HAVIT has much to offer to its wearers. Whether consumers are tuning in for gaming sessions, taking their adventures into the great outdoors, or just looking for simply effective everyday headphones, HAVIT covers all bases.

Key Links:

HAVIT Official Website

Continue Reading

From the OPENBUD range, FUXI-H8 gaming line, and H670BT active noise canceling, HAVIT provides headsets for everyone.

Post thi

FUXI-H8 Gaming Headphones:

With esports at the core, this gaming headset range guarantees to push the boundaries of performance and design. Unlike other traditional closed-back designs, this peripheral lineup exhibits an open design, allowing for a more natural sound receiving, and a more immersive sense of the environment both in game and in reality.

Supporting six modes of connection, ranging from PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and other mobile devices, gamers have the freedom to implement the FUXI-H8 seamlessly into their setups. Whether the preference is wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-cabled connections, this headset is sure to fit perfectly into any arrangement.

As well as impressive connectivity options, the headset itself sports a retractable headband, allowing its users boundless comfort and liberty to better arrange the FUXI-H8 to suit their bespoke individual requirements. When those lengthy gaming sessions come into play, the open cavity design also ensures the ear muzzle is open and unfettered, enhancing air flow and circulation around the ear, and ultimately relieving any pressure and stuffiness.

H670BT Headset:

Sporting a Bluetooth 5.4 low-power chip, the H670BT headset provides the usage of up to 100 hours of battery life, granting a substantial reduction in charging concerns and enabling uninterrupted enjoyment anywhere, anytime. Whether users will be equipping for casual use or prolonged sessions, the H670BT range is sure to become a staple in daily occurrences.

An innovative design also sets the H670BT apart from the crowd, providing its wearer with an easy and redefined use of the over-the-ear headphones with just a simple, yet effective, toggle. Adjust volume, maneuver through tracks, and pause listening with ease with this user-friendly implementation.

OPENBUDS Range:

OPENBUDS1 is the recipient of five international design awards, and in doing so has gained global recognition. These are now available for purchase via this link here , and with an open-ear design, directional audio technology, and a dual-device connection, OPENBUDS1 is truly stylish and exquisite.

The OPENBUDS 02A is evolving and is expected to launch in the first half of 2025. With it, consumers will be treated to a much more streamlined and rounded design and the addition of spatial audio technology.

About HAVIT:

Founded in 1998, HAVIT is a global consumer tech brand specializing in the audio field. With 25 years of development in the audio industry, HAVIT considers fun the most essential thing in life and consistently applies innovative technology to empower everyone to become fun creators of a better life, anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Havit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED