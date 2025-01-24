Europe Calcium Carbonate Market Research 2025-2030: Germany Dominated The European Market With A Revenue Share Of 24.6% In 2024

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Calcium Carbonate Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Application, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe calcium carbonate market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing product utilization in several applications such as paper, plastics, and concrete manufacturing.



The growing demand from the rubber industry for nano calcium carbonate as an effective and cheap substitute to carbon black, owing to its superior chemical properties, is expected to propel the demand. Moreover, the rising requirement of upgrading the infrastructure in the region is expected to increase the demand for calcium carbonate in Europe owing to its surged usage in paint, coating, adhesive, and sealant industries. The growing application of ground calcium carbonate in other end-use applications such as rubber and elastomers, animal and pet feeds, plastic and composites, paints and surface coatings, carpet backing, household products, construction, food and pharmaceutical, glass and ceramics, construction (asphalt, plasters, concrete), fertilizers, and agriculture liming is expected to trigger product growth in the near future.

PCC offers improved opacity and gloss compared to GCC. It is also used as an alternative to additives and wood pulp for manufacturing high-quality paperboard and paper as it is a cost-effective mineral. In Europe, the market is characterized by the presence of various domestic and global players, such as Imerys, Omya AG, Carmeuse, Lhoist, CALCIT doo, and Nordkalk Corporation among others. Key manufacturers are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their geographical footprint in the market. Growing competition in terms of product development is likely to pave way for more opportunities in the end-use application industry such as water treatment, plastics, and paper across the region.

Europe Calcium Carbonate Motor Market Report: Highlights



The GCC segment held the largest revenue share of 83.6% in the Europe calcium carbonate industry in 2024, primarily due to its extensive use as a filler in various industrial applications.

Industrial fillers held the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Europe calcium carbonate market, owing to their essential role in enhancing product performance across various applications. Germany dominated the regional calcium carbonate market with a revenue share of 24.6% in 2024 due to its robust industrial base and high demand for calcium carbonate across various sectors.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes