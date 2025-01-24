Kuwait FM Arrives In Lebanon On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in Beirut on Friday on official visit to meet with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and other senior officials.

Minister Al-Yahya was welcomed at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut by Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bou Habib.

The Kuwaiti Minister and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, who arrived in Lebanon earlier on Friday, are scheduled to meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

Minister Al-Yahya would also hold talks with his Lebanese counterpart at the headquarters of the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, followed by a joint press conference. (end)

