Kuwait FM Arrives In Lebanon On Official Visit
Date
1/24/2025 6:05:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in Beirut on Friday on official visit to meet with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and other senior officials.
Minister Al-Yahya was welcomed at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut by Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bou Habib.
The Kuwaiti Minister and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, who arrived in Lebanon earlier on Friday, are scheduled to meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.
Minister Al-Yahya would also hold talks with his Lebanese counterpart at the headquarters of the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, followed by a joint press conference. (end)
fz
MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109125652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.