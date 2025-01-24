S. Korea DM Reaffirms Seoul-Washington Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- South Korean Acting Defense Kim Seon-ho on Friday reaffirmed the South Korea-U.S. alliance during his talks with acting US Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Seoul's Defense Ministry.

Kim met Yun at the ministry's headquarters in Seoul, marking the first talks between the two sides since the US envoy took office earlier this month.

"Kim emphasized that close coordination between the and security authorities of South Korea and the US serves as the foundation to deterring North Korea and maintaining regional peace," the ministry said in a release.

The two sides reaffirmed that the South Korea-US alliance remains steadfast, and Yun expressed the unchanging US support for the alliance, according to the ministry.

About 28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to deter and counter potential threats from North Korea. The Koreas remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. (end)

mk







MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109125498